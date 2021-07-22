We’ve all seen this before, as has every leader of every country in the world. A sitting president of the United States cannot put together a coherent answer to a simple question. He pauses, appears puzzled, and then comes up with a string of words that appear to have entered his brain via an earpiece. If the stakes weren’t so high, it would be comic.

Wednesday saw the president of the United States engage in a town hall format discussion, on friendly territory with Don Lemon moderating on CNN. It must have been one of those “good days” that dementia sufferers sometimes enjoy – in Biden’s case, meaning no “lid” was called, removing the leader of the free world from public scrutiny.

(“Calling a lid” is an unprecedented admission that the POTUS is not in full command of his mental faculties and would have Democrats demanding that the 25th Amendment be invoked if a Republican were in office. But Republicans are far too polite and far too scared of the media to make an issue of it with Biden.)

Even with the friendliest, least demanding moderator imaginable, Don Lemon, it was a challenge for President Joe Biden to get through the entire […]