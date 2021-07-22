DAVOS/SWITZERLAND, 27JAN10 – George Soros, Chairman, Soros Fund Management, USA, captured during the session ‘Rebuilding Economics’ of the Annual Meeting 2010 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 27, 2010 at the Congress Centre. Copyright by World Economic Forum swiss-image.ch/Photo by Sebastian Derungs Controversial billionaire George Soros funneled a million dollars to an organization working to defund the police, as crime skyrocketed across the nation.

Soros is notorious for funding extremely far-leftist politicians and causes. The Washington Free Beacon reports that Soros “gave $1 million to Color Of Change PAC on May 14, according to records filed with the Federal Election Commission. It is the progressive billionaire’s largest political contribution of the 2021 election cycle and his first to the political action committee since 2016.” “The contribution from one of the Democratic establishment’s biggest donors could further undercut the party’s efforts to downplay allegations that it backs defunding police departments. Republicans have hammered Democrats over their position on policing as violent crime has skyrocketed nationwide. As part of the effort to beat back the allegations, the White House has accused Republicans of supporting the defund movement—a claim the liberal Washington Post gave ‘three Pinocchios’ earlier this month,” […]