After attempts by duplicitous Democrats, a judge has ordered California’s Secretary of State to include conservative pundit Larry Elder on the September ballot to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. This comes after three days of leftist hackery in their attempts to subvert one of the highest profile candidates in the race.

Harmeet K. Dhillon reported, "Judge orders California to include Larry Elder on the ballot in California recall election. Says tax returns were never required in the first place for a recall as opposed to a primary election."

— Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 21, 2021 The Secretary of State had excluded Elder from the preliminary list of candidates released Sunday due to “redaction issues” with Elder’s tax returns. Elder’s team said they weren’t even sure if they redacted too much or too little with nothing but obscurity and determined suppression coming from […]