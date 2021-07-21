Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) appeared on CNN Sunday to give her comment on former President Trump’s speech during CPAC . In response to Trump joking that after two impeachments he didn’t “change” but “got worse,” Waters said “we must not allow Trump to win.”

The Jan. 6th story is being retold in the book “I Alone Can Fix It” by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. In the book, they report that top generals anticipated that Trump would start a coup after losing the election. The book is not released yet. But Waters says that this final analysis should lead to Trump’s indictment.

“One way or the other, we’ve got to stop Trump and his allies,” the California lawmaker said. “It’s more than undermining our democracy. They’re dangerous and they’re out to do harm.”

As a result, Waters would like to see Trump barred from winning another election. “And so, we’re in a bad time in this country, trying to manage all of this,” she said. “But we must manage it. We must protect our democracy. We must not allow Trump to win.”

