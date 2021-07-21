Michael Tracey goes after conservatives, sure—but his hate mail bag is usually filled by those on his side of the aisle in liberal America. Progressives can’t stand him, probably because a) he’s an independent journalist who calls it like he sees it regardless of maintaining a particular narrative, and b) he’s an original Russian collusion skeptic. He was with the Young Turks. He left, and now he’s on his own doing some solid reporting that other liberal outlets tend to ignore, like the swath of destruction that was left in the wake of last summer’s rioting. He’s also been calling out the liberal media for their hysterics over the January 6 riot by poking fun at the hyperbole. The myth that Trump supporters killed cops that day was debunked by the medical examiner’s report on the late Officer Brian Sicknick. It was not an insurrection no matter how hard liberal America tries to convince us otherwise. We have moved on, but we’re back to this circus yet again as a select committee has been established to see what happened. It’s just another way to smear Trump and his supporters. It’s not about the truth; you all know that. And […]