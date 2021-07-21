Mike Ehrmann_Getty Images (21) The media company started by Lakers star LeBron James is blasting the ban on political protests on the medal stand during the Olympics.

James’ media company, The Uninterrupted, is accusing the International Olympics Committee (IOC) of “silencing athletes” with its Rule 50, Fox News reported.

“Rule 50 is a rule in the Olympic Charter that bans any kind of demonstration and prohibits any opinionated political, religious or racial propaganda at the Olympic site in 2021,” a Twitter message from the group says.

“The only time an athlete is able to speak freely is at press conferences and to the media, but not on the Olympic podium when the world is watching,” the statement continues.

“Simply put, we see this as a way of silencing voices, and as advocates for Athlete empowerment, we take a stand against it,” the group adds.

“Sport is not neutral. When athletes speak up – whether from a stadium, gymnasium, or track – they start conversations and things change,” the company added.The group concluded by saying, “Give athletes the chance to show up fully and to make change.” Here’s what you need to know about #Rule50 and how Olympians around the world are being silenced before […]