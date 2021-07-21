Earlier this month several women from the US soccer team turned away from the US flag as 98-year-old WWII veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica.

The US women’s soccer team was playing an exhibition game against Mexico in East Hartford, Connecticut in a pre-Olympic sendoff game before heading to Japan.

The video is included for all to see. Several Women on US Soccer Team Turn Away From US Flag as 98-Year-Old Veteran Plays National Anthem on Harmonica (VIDEO) The US Soccer Federation then corrected former DNI Richard Grenell for posting on this outrageous act of disrespect by the angry soccer players.

They said it wasn’t true.

TRENDING: FIREWORKS! Senator Rand Paul Rips Arrogant Fauci: “There Will be Responsibility For Those Who Funded the Lab, Including Yourself” (VIDEO) This is not true. No one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem. Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him. — U.S. Soccer Comms (@ussoccer_comms) July 6, 2021 The US Soccer Federation wanted […]