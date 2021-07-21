Earlier this month several women from the US soccer team turned away from the US flag as 98-year-old WWII veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica.
The US women’s soccer team was playing an exhibition game against Mexico in East Hartford, Connecticut in a pre-Olympic sendoff game before heading to Japan.
The video is included for all to see. Several Women on US Soccer Team Turn Away From US Flag as 98-Year-Old Veteran Plays National Anthem on Harmonica (VIDEO) The US Soccer Federation then corrected former DNI Richard Grenell for posting on this outrageous act of disrespect by the angry soccer players.
They said it wasn’t true.
TRENDING: FIREWORKS! Senator Rand Paul Rips Arrogant Fauci: “There Will be Responsibility For Those Who Funded the Lab, Including Yourself” (VIDEO) This is not true. No one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem. Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him. — U.S. Soccer Comms (@ussoccer_comms) July 6, 2021 The US Soccer Federation wanted […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker