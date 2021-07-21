<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today, The Two Mikes interviewed Pastor Mike Spaulding from Ohio. Pastor Mike recounted the very busy summer he has had and told us that he will be holding a conference (23-25 July 2021) called “Go Therefore, 2021”, which will focus on the anti-human lies of governments at all levels in the United States. One of the lead speakers at the conference will be Dr. Sherry Tenpenny who will discuss the Covid disaster, the fake science behind it, and the unnecessary deaths it deliberately caused.

We also discussed the sorry state of much of the country’s Protestant clergy. Pastor Mike noted that the Protestant clergy were an essential force in winning the American Revolution through its support for overthrowing governments that no longer protected the citizenry’s best interests.

Collectively, the revolutionary Protestant clergy were called the Black Robe Brigade, and both General Washington and his British enemies recognized the powerful influence the brigade had on the final American victory. Today, most of the Protestant (and Catholic) clergy can best be described as the Rainbow flag brigade.

Pastor Mike also suggested that it is time to restore well-trained state militias that are fully under the control of their respective states. Arguments that the National Guard is the state militia are nonsense; they can be federalized at any time and would not fight against the national government’s current campaign of tyranny.

The authority for state militias remains in the 2nd Amendment. That part of the amendment has never been amended, it only has been ignored by the politicians, but is still valid.

–Pastor Spaulding’s contact information and information about his coming events can be found at:

–Thetransformingword.com – The pastor’s writings are available here. Look especially for his fine, brief book: Tactical Civics for Pastors

–Gotherefore2021.com for information on this conference and how to attend or listen via stream

–gatekeepersonline.com

