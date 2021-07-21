Spectators watch marchers cross the Brooklyn Bridge demanding police reform after a commemoration to honor the anniversary of George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2021, in New York City. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images) The Fourth of July holiday is typically a time for reflection — and a reminder of what makes our country so special.

But nothing is normal these days, especially perspectives on the U.S. of A.

We on the right tend to focus on American greatness — our country as a singularly successful land of opportunity that (still) captures the imagination of so many of those who yearn to be free.

On the progressive left, it’s increasingly about America’s shortcomings — poverty and homelessness and a history that has fallen short of equal opportunity for all.

This year, I am preoccupied with two issues that have dominated our national conversation for over a year: the advance of so-called “wokeism” and the unique challenges to American hegemony presented by the People’s Republic of China.

The former is a movement that was viewed as unserious until three seismic events took place: the COVID-19 pandemic, George Floyd and Jan. 6. The combined impact focused on almost exclusively by the left and the mainstream […]