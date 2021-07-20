On Fox News Monday night, prime time host Sean Hannity cautioned his viewers about the risks of the coronavirus

“Just like we’ve been saying, please take COVID seriously. I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more deaths.”

Hannity continued, “Research, like crazy. Talk to your doctor, your doctors, medical professionals, you trust based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition and you and your doctor.” SEAN HANNITY: “Please take Covid seriously. I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor… I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination.” pic.twitter.com/tOi5ebpqSf — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 20, 2021 The long time Fox News host added, “Make a very important decision for your own safety. Take it seriously.”

Hannity also cautioned, “You also have a right to medical privacy doctor, patient company. Confidentiality is also important.”

The host concluded the monologue by stating, “…it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.”

The statements came the same day rival network CNN published an article claiming that Fox News had “developed a […]