Nuevo Leon Stash House The leader of an independent gang who is fighting large cartels and other organized crime elements for control of the drug trade in parts of Nuevo Leon now faces more conflict as some of his top associates are starting to mutiny. The fighting over the drug trade in the Monterrey metropolitan area has led to more than 150 murders in 2021.

In recent months, Alfredo Azael “Chino Norte” Nava Ramírez broke away from allies as the fight for control of the street-level distribution intensified in Monterrey. Most recently, two of his top associates, Enrique “Totoy” González Rivera and his brother, Guillermo Osiel “Totoy Negro” Gonzalez Rivera, have turned on him for control of stash houses and distribution storefronts. Guillermo Osiel “Totoy Negro” Gonzalez Rivera Breitbart Texas first reported on El Totoy in July 2019 and published exclusive photographs of the crime boss . In June 2020, state authorities in Nuevo Leon arrested him. Through his brother and other channels, Totoy continues to operate from behind bars. Jonathan Enrique “El Totoy” Gonzalez Rivera In the months following his arrest, the relationship between Totoy and Chino Norte worsened until Totoy and his brother began to carry out attacks […]