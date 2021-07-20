<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

America has a huge problem… we are facing something that we haven’t ever faced in the history of our nation before. America has its history with sin, just like every other country, but we have come to a point that the evil is far worse than it has ever been in America. America has many problems, yet no one seems to be fighting for a bonafide solution. Those who are looking for solutions are looking for solutions in the wrong places.

Recently, I uploaded a podcast talking about how Americans, Christians, and conservatives need to stop idolizing President Trump, but many people didn’t take it well for some reason. Many people have idolized President Trump and it’s beyond time to stop. I think that it is totally okay to support him! I certainly do, and I would love to meet him and discuss things with him one day. But when we are trying to find solutions from one man, a political party, or something else; it will only be a temporary solution if it’s a solution at all. It doesn’t matter the man, party, or anything else. If the solution is not rooted in the Gospel of Christ, then it’s no true solution.

Our country has gotten to where it is due to the fact that our political leaders have implemented ungodly principles and ungodly policies. The more post-Christian that our nation’s policies become, the less that God will favor our country. What this country needs is Godly men and women who will run for office, serve Christ while doing so, and implement Biblical principles, policies, and beliefs.

No, we can not make Christianity the religion of the country, but we can most definitely sign into law things that serve and glorify Jesus!

Something else that this country needs is for professing Christians to pray for our nation. Under President Trump’s administration, there were a number of times when the pastors who President Trump surrounded himself with called us to pray for our President… but did we pray for our nation? Did we pray for our representatives? Senators? Other elected officials? I doubt it. That is what our nation needs! We need to pray for not a revolution, but for a spiritual revival and a spiritual awakening.

One of the major problems that our country is facing is weak and cowardly pastors. There are those who will be in the pulpit, but will not call for us to repent. We need pastors to stand up, step out, call out sin, call others to repentance from sin, and serve Jesus unapologetically. My pastor, Phil Hopper, says this all the time, “As the church goes, so goes the nation.” It seems as if the church, for the most part has sat aside and just let everything happen. That is wrong! Pastors need to speak out against the evils that have spread about in America and spread about in the earth as a whole.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. Now mine eyes shall be open, and mine ears attent unto the prayer that is made in this place. For now have I chosen and sanctified this house, that my name may be there for ever: and mine eyes and mine heart shall be there perpetually. But if ye turn away, and forsake my statutes and my commandments, which I have set before you, and shall go and serve other gods, and worship them; Then will I pluck them up by the roots out of my land which I have given them; and this house, which I have sanctified for my name, will I cast out of my sight, and will make it to be a proverb and a byword among all nations. And this house, which is high, shall be an astonishment to every one that passeth by it; so that he shall say, Why hath the Lord done thus unto this land, and unto this house? And it shall be answered, Because they forsook the Lord God of their fathers, which brought them forth out of the land of Egypt, and laid hold on other gods, and worshipped them, and served them: therefore hath he brought all this evil upon them.”

‭‭2 Chronicles‬ ‭7:14-16, 19-22‬

It seems as if our country and our country’s leaders have forsaken God, and when God is forsaken then God will forsake those who have forsook Him. I believe that God is moving His hand off of our nation due to that, but I also believe that if we repent and serve Christ then He will maybe, just maybe give our nation more grace.

We need Jesus, we need the Gospel, we need Godly men and women in politics, we need pastors to speak out, and most importantly we need to serve Jesus and desire what He desires.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit