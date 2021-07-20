Senator Rand Paul and Anthony Fauci don’t like each other. Today’s hearing over the origins of Covid-19 displayed this in full force as the two went back and forth calling each other liars. Watch:

Senator Paul laid out a clear case that gain-of-function research was occurring in the Wuhan Virology Lab and that the NIH, under the direction of Fauci, funded this research. But in May, Fauci claimed he did not. Senator Paul gave him an opportunity to retract his statement, but a defiant Fauci dug deeper.

“Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress and I do not retract that statement,” he lied again.

He then went on to claim that technically what the Senator was saying was false while ignoring the basic question of whether or not the NIH funded the Wuhan Virology Lab which was engaged in gain-of-function research. Fauci became indignant and ended with the standard deflection that he wasn’t lying, but Senator Paul was.

Anthony Fauci continues to be exposed as a self-serving narcissist with blood on his hands, yet mainstream media and the White House adore him. That should tell us something about the motivations of our “betters.”

