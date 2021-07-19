This is a rush transcript of The Trish Regan Show, July 19, 2021 and may be updated.

Trish Regan: “ Facebook is killing people,” according to the president of the United States of America.

This is an all out assault on our First Amendment, nothing less. The administration not even hiding its desire to be authoritarian as it seeks to shut down any opposing views on vaccines. And this, I promise, will only make the situation much worse. Hello, everyone. I am Trish Regan. This is the Trish Regan show.

Whether it be the White House press gal, whether it be Anthony Fauci, whether it be Biden’s new surgeon general, or whether it is the president himself, they’re all out there right now and they’re spinning, spinning, spinning, spinning.

And they are trying their darndest to scare the heck out of big tech, which, let’s face it, […]