State lines have been relocated many times in American history, because it just takes an interstate compact between two state legislatures and approval of Congress. We explain more in the first two pages of our proposal (pdf). Our strategy for accomplishing it is here .

This proposal is simply a shift in borders that does not affect the balance of power in the US Senate. It does not create a new state or increase the number of states. Borders between states have been relocated many times in US history. If a deal were made that two state legislatures pass, a border change would almost certainly become a reality. According to a peer-reviewed law journal, “Prior to 1921, 36 compacts between states were put into effect with the consent of Congress; virtually all of these settled boundaries between contiguous states.” These interstate compacts are constitutional according to Article 1,section 10 of the US Constitution. See link.

There is a great movement afoot. But the Baghdad Bobs in the Democrat-media-complex will never report on it. Stay up to date on the coming American rebirth – […]