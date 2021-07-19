Seattle Public Schools hosted a meeting to address a dangerous homeless encampment on a public school property , pinning their hopes on one-man organization with an extensive criminal record to solve the problem.

After a year of drug overdoses, violence, lockdowns and worse at Broadview-Thompson K-8, parents and neighbors attended the meeting Thursday night to finally hear a plan about how school officials plan to clear the encampment. Students are set to return to school in September and approximately 60 itinerant individuals are still camping on the grounds.

Seattle Public Schools has contracted with Mike Mathias of a new organization called Anything Helps, which will be focusing solely on the encampment at Broadview Thompson.

Mathias told The Ari Hoffman Show on Talk Radio 570 KVI, that he will not be receiving any money for his efforts and that he turned down funding. However, that claim ran contrary to Seattle Public Schools, which told parents and neighbors that the district is giving $5,000 for Mathias to begin his work. Donations have also been coming into the fledgling organization and SPS officials said more money may be allocated.

“If it comes to it, the district has identified some dollars that can go toward supporting this […]