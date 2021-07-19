It happened that, as I was thinking about writing about my husband and me being canceled by our own children six months ago — we have been agonizing about not being able to talk to them or see our grandson for all that time — a thought popped into my mind: blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.

Weeks ago, while struggling with how to understand what has happened, I picked up a copy of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals . Then I looked at a book by David Horowitz entitled Barack Obama’s Rules for Revolution: The Alinsky Model . What I read convinced me that our family, more so our children, had been targeted. We, as a middle-class family who used to live together in the suburbs, were in the bull’s eye.

Consider the last chapter of Rules , which was published in 1971. It is entitled “The Way Forward.” Alinsky writes, “Organization for action will now and in the decade ahead center upon America’s white middle class. That is where the power is[.] … Large parts of the middle class, the ‘silent majority,’ must be activated[.]”

The left has been working on making the children of […]