A Canadian nurse could lose her professional license for putting up a billboard praising J.K. Rowling, because it implies support for the Harry Potter author’s view that biological sex trumps gender identity.

Amy Hamm is under investigation by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) following activist complaints that her gender-critical views are transphobic and a threat to “trans and gender-diverse communities,” according to her lawyers at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).

It’s not clear what the exact evidence is in Hamm’s proceeding. The nurse and single mother told Just the News there was nothing “specifically” relevant to sharing views on gender identity in the professional nursing code.

JCCF mentioned a 332-page report largely comprised of “tweets and articles” Hamm had written and its own “detailed submissions” on her behalf, but declined to provide them to Just the News until the Inquiry Committee reaches a decision.

A hearing hasn’t been scheduled, according to JCCF lawyer Lisa Bildy. “At this point, the committee is considering whether to dismiss the complaints or proceed to a disciplinary hearing (or try to work out a consensual resolution),” she wrote in an email

BCCNM communications specialist Johanna Ward declined to confirm “whether we have received […]