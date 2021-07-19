When it was announced that controversial conservative Brit Katie Hopkins would be coming to Australia to film Big Brother VIP, protests were planned to denounce her for her views on Islam, immigration, and Covid lockdowns. As fate would have it, the protests failed to materialize because Melbourne was placed on a very strict lockdown.

While quarantined in a hotel, Hopkins chose to play some pranks on staff by not wearing a mask and “pouncing” at the door when they came by to drop something off. She posted it on Instagram which quickly deleted it, but word spread. As a result, her visa has been revoked and she is getting deported.

Seriously.

Here’s a video she recorded that has not been taken down yet. It probably will as soon as YouTube notices she’s speaking ill of the vaccines and the various illogical narratives surrounding Covid-19.

According to a highly biased Australian news source, ABC.net.au, everyone in Australia is apparently offended by Hopkins:

Far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins will be deported this afternoon after her visa was cancelled overnight.

Ms Hopkins had been brought to Australia by Channel 7 to join its reality television program Big Brother VIP, but was dropped from the program after boasting about the ways she was undermining the hotel’s safety protocols, describing the lockdown as a “hoax”.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told ABC News Breakfast Ms Hopkins would be deported.

“I thought it was just shameful, the fact that she was out there boasting about breaching quarantine was just appalling,” she said.

“It was a slap in the face for all those Australians who are currently in lockdown and it’s just unacceptable behaviour.

“So personally I’m very pleased she’ll be leaving.”

In a video that has since been deleted from Instagram, Ms Hopkins said she had been “lying in wait” by her door for workers delivering food to her room, so she could “spring it open and frighten the shit out of them and do it naked with no face mask”.

Ms Hopkins attracted widespread anger from both government and opposition politicians, as well as Australians overseas, who questioned how she was able to secure a place in hotel quarantine in Sydney.

To be fair, getting deported over clowning Australia for their silly lockdowns is better for Katie Hopkins’ brand than being on Big Brother VIP. At least now she won’t have to be stuck with pretentious celebrities trying to regain relevance.

