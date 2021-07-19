Sometimes it’s very difficult to report on a fast-changing story, especially in the face of severe authoritarian leftist censorship attempts at suppressing the truth. In these situations, the best one can do is keep track of the situation with various sources and detail what they are relating to what is going on.

Curiously enough, we were previously compelled to begin following the Babalúa blog for some reason. Thus along with El American along with Translating Cuba and other sources we at least have a bit of a window into what is going on a short 90 miles from the states.

The meme they present gives a nice presentation of the sides involved. Authoritarian socialists would of course prefer to complicate the presentation of the situation with lies, nuance, and outright denial of reality. But authoritarians are going to do as authoritarians have always done.

Anti-liberty leftists would like to avoid casting the argument as a classic battle of good vs. evil because, for intents and purposes, they are on the side of evil. But everyone here knows that already, even the enemies of liberty on the left. This begs the question of why they are still progressive, but that’s a question for another day.

Hence we see the reason they spend a lot of time trying to deflect attention with the embargo excuse. As El American has excoriated the Marxists of Black Lives Matter.

They first eviscerated the statement from BLM that the US is “undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government” since Cuba suffers under the oppression of authoritarian socialism. Then they go on to point out the falsehood that the embargo prevents the entry of food, medicine, and supplies to the island:

That is also false. The U.S. economic embargo against Cuba only applies to U.S. companies; Cuba has the right to trade with 85% of the free world and, in fact, does so without major inconvenience. In addition, the embargo has a number of exceptions, because if an American company obtains a license to import to the island it could take products such as food, software and medicines, among other things.

They also relate the data on how much the US exports and imports to Cuba:

The United States exports about $277 million worth of goods to Cuba each year and about $180 million of Cuba’s imports from the United States are foodstuffs.

The narrative that the U.S. economic blockade of Cuba is the main cause of the island’s financial problems is a lie spread by Castroism. That fallacy, at the end of the day, serves as an excuse to cover up government mismanagement and the failure of the communist economic model.

Authoritarians of the anti-liberty left want to try to cover as much as they can for the communist dictatorship of Cuba. Because they know that the failings of its base ideology highlight the failings of the left’s socialist national agenda. They can’t be honest and support oppression, but they know that is the bottom line of what they are doing.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit