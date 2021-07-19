29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles – Dinner and Show (AFP) Britney Spears, in a furious Instagram post, said she has “quit” doing live performances and slammed her father’s control over her affairs.

For weeks the pop superstar has been pleading with a judge in Los Angeles to free her from the years-long conservatorship largely governed by her father, Jamie, ramping up worldwide interest in her case.

Late Saturday she took to Instagram in a new, public demonstration of her anger. “I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” she wrote.

Instead, she said, she will share her own dance videos “from my living room” instead of from a stage in Las Vegas.

“I quit !!!!” she wrote. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

Spears, who rocketed to fame in her teens, suffered a highly public 2007 breakdown — when the shaven-headed star attacked a paparazzo’s car at a gas station.The following year, a California court placed her under a unique legal guardianship largely governed by her father.Spears swiftly […]