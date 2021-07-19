Meanwhile in the Democrat sh*t hole of New York City…
A 58-year-old Asian woman and her son were dragged down the stairs of a New York City subway station Saturday morning. The mother underwent brain surgery after hitting her head as she fell down the stairs.
According to law enforcement, the mother and her son were walking up the steps at Canal Street station in lower Manhattan Saturday morning around 9:40 when a man grabbed the son’s backpack.
TRENDING: BUSTED: Maricopa County Elections Official DEMANDED Pens Before the Elections And SHARPIES On Election Day
The son grabbed onto his mother as he got dragged and they both tumbled down the steps.
NYPD released video of the suspect and asked the public for help identifying him.Tipsters with info on the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPSSurveillance video of the suspect: 🚨WANTED for ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: On 7/17 at 9:40 AM, inside the Canal St “N” subway station in Manhattan, the suspect tried to forcibly remove a bag, causing two victims to fall down the stairs, leaving one victim in critical condition. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hRiM0brDZa — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 18, 2021
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker