Meanwhile in the Democrat sh*t hole of New York City…

A 58-year-old Asian woman and her son were dragged down the stairs of a New York City subway station Saturday morning. The mother underwent brain surgery after hitting her head as she fell down the stairs.

According to law enforcement, the mother and her son were walking up the steps at Canal Street station in lower Manhattan Saturday morning around 9:40 when a man grabbed the son’s backpack.

The son grabbed onto his mother as he got dragged and they both tumbled down the steps.

NYPD released video of the suspect and asked the public for help identifying him.Tipsters with info on the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPSSurveillance video of the suspect: 🚨WANTED for ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: On 7/17 at 9:40 AM, inside the Canal St “N” subway station in Manhattan, the suspect tried to forcibly remove a bag, causing two victims to fall down the stairs, leaving one victim in critical condition. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hRiM0brDZa — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 18, 2021