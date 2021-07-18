“We love this place,” Sam Sorbo told The Stream at the Christian Media Convention in Grapevine, Texas, late last month. She and husband Kevin Sorbo ( Hercules , God’s Not Dead ) came to the NRB conference in part to “see people up close and personal,” after COVID. “[T]here’s authenticity in a human-to-human interaction that can’t be replicated with Zoom,” Sam explained.

The Sorbos also came to promote Sam’s new book, Words for Warriors , a dictionary of sorts that exposes how the Left has twisted language for their purposes. It’s a Spiritual Battle

“Part of the reason that we’re here is because we need to understand that we’re in a fight. We also have to know that we’re not alone, but the fight is a spiritual battle between people who don’t believe in truth and people who do,” said Sam. Her book details how powerful language can be. “[T]here are people who seek to destroy God. … And they’re using language to do that. And that is a very dangerous thing because our words are our thoughts and our thoughts are our prosperity. So if we lose our words, we will lose the ability to think.” Their Religion

Sam […]