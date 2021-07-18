Project Veritas on Sunday released video of a whistleblower exposing ‘indoctrination’ within children’s toy manufacturer Hasbro.

Hasbro is partnering with “Conscious Kids” to force Critical Race Theory (CRT) upon its employees during mandatory trainings, Veritas said. David Johnson, who is a Harvey Nash packaging engineer contracting with Hasbro, sat down with Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe, to discuss the CRT training in which he was forced to participate. Johnson leaked a video to Veritas showing “Conscious Kids” co-founders Katie Ishizuka and Ramón Stephens lecturing Hasbro employees about infants’ inherent racism. “I decided to come to Project Veritas because I oppose the indoctrination of children that they wanted to push, and I felt that more people needed to know about it,” Johnson said. TRENDING: Philip Anderson: Capitol Police Killed Rosanne Boyland on Jan. 6 – “She Was Holding My Hand When She Died” (AUDIO) “They want to introduce children into racial bias at an early age before they’re really able to understand what race and racism is,” he said. Katie Ishizuka, one of the “Conscious Kids” co-founders that trained Hasbro employees says white babies and children exhibit racist behavior.

“By three to six months, babies are beginning to notice and […]