Pope Francis has brought the wrath of hard-right Roman Catholics on his head after cracking down on the celebration of the Old Latin Mass, reversing one of Pope Benedict’s signature decisions and resulting in traditionalist Catholics decrying it as an attack on the liturgy and on the church itself.

Decreeing that Pope Benedict XVI’s 2007 Apostolic letter Summorum Pontificum was abrogated and rendered null and void, Francis has effectively curb-stomped the former pope’s major degree by forbidding any priest from saying the Latin Mass unless they get a special dispensation from their bishop beforehand, effective immediately.

This complete repudiation of another pope’s teaching so soon after being issued hasn’t been seen or heard of in hundreds of years, and just goes to show you never really can tell what a pope is saying is true or not, as another pontiff down the line might just deem it heresy or out of order.

In a move that has left Roman Catholic apologists sputtering and pulling out their hair, Francis explains that he’s doing this for the sake of unity, an action that was the result of reviewing a 2020 survey from the bishops “that reveal a situation that preoccupies and saddens me, and […]