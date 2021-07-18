Allison Hopper, in an op-ed somehow published in Scientific American, declared that “denial of evolution” is a form of ” white supremacy ” and perpetuates violence against Black people. (In reality, it is Black people who perpetuate violence against Black people, not a denial of evolution. That is simply a statistical fact.) Hopper’s bio states that she is a “filmmaker and designer.” There’s a shock! Imagine that! A self-professed artist (“artiste”?) who is projecting her privilege onto others!

Hopper opined: “I want to unmask the lie that evolution denial is about religion and recognize that at its core, it is a form of white supremacy that perpetuates segregation and violence against Black bodies. Under the guise of ‘religious freedom,’ the legalistic wing of creationists loudly insists that their point of view deserves equal time in the classroom. Science education in the U.S. is constantly on the defensive against antievolution activists who want biblical stories to be taught as fact.” Moreover, for many decades, “entrenched racism and the ban on teaching evolution in the schools have gone hand in hand.” This raises the question: “WTH?”

If literally everything is proof of white supremacy, nothing is. If there is a “legalistic wing of […]