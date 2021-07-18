Kamala Harris Vice President Kamala Harris made a previously unannounced visit to Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday for a “routine doctor’s appointment,” according to Fox News .

The appointment comes just days after Harris met with a group of Texas Democrats who fled the state in order to deny Republican legislators quorum — an attempt to prevent Texas from passing a bevy of bills targeting voter integrity, abortion, the ability of biological males to compete against female athletes, and the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Texas schools.

Three of those Texas Democrats later tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris’ visit to Walter Reed raised speculation that the Vice President required either testing or treatment following her meeting, though White House officials would not comment on the matter and the Vice President does not currently appear to be under quarantine.

Harris’ spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told media Sunday that Harris had not been in close enough contact with the Texas Democrats to be in danger of contracting COVID-19. The Vice President is also vaccinated against the disease.

“Based on the timeline of these positive tests, it was determined the Vice President and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure […]