The Iranian government claimed Sunday that the Biden Administration did not follow through on what it says was a prisoner swap both countries allegedly agreed to in Vienna.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote in a Sunday morning Twitter post that Iran finds it “outrageous” that the United States was allegedly “denying [a] simple fact that ‘there IS an agreed deal on the matter of the detainees.”

The deal is independent from talks on the Biden administration rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, Khatibzadeh wrote. “Outrageous”=the US denying simple fact that “there IS an agreed deal on the matter of the detainees.” Even on how to announce it. Humanitarian swap was agreed with US & UK in Vienna-separate from JCPOA- on release of 10 prisoners on all sides. Iran is ready to proceed TODAY. — Saeed Khatibzadeh (@SKhatibzadeh) July 18, 2021 “Iran is ready to proceed TODAY” with the prisoner swap, the tweet said.

However, the State Department denies the existence of such an agreement, according to the Reuters news agency.

“There is no agreed deal yet,” a State Department spokesman told Reuters .

Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran […]