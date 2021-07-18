UFC star Jorge Masvidal had some fighting words for former NFL player Colin Kaepernick . The Cuban American UFC fighter blasted Kaepernick for praising Fidel Castro, and condemned the communist regime of Cuba by calling it a “killing machine.”

Masvidal shared a Turning Point USA post that reads: “American leftists who know nothing about real oppression & communism wear images of Castro… while Cubans living in the horrors of communism and real oppression are waving the American flag.”

The post features a 2016 photo of Kaepernick wearing a t-shirt with Fidel Castro on it countered with a picture of Cubans waving the American flag.

“Know ur history and facts cowards like this fool should be sent to live in Cuba see what they say after a day there,” Masvidal wrote on Instagram.

When asked about wearing a t-shirt with an oppressive dictator on it, Kaepernick claimed that he praised Castro for his “investment in education” and “investment in universal health care.”

“I agree with the investment in education,” the former NFL quarterback told reporters. “I also agree with the investment in free universal health care as well as the involvement in helping end apartheid in South Africa. …I would hope that everybody agrees those […]