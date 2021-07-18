AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File When Colin Kaepernick became the face of a nascent “wokeness” in the NFL ranks and players began kneeling during the national anthem, I pushed back in one of my columns against conservatives’ call to boycott the league. My operative opinion was that I was not going to let a few millionaire malcontents ruin my enjoyment of professional football. I was adamant that the game was bigger than the then-current crop of disrespectful athletes.
Writing about football, I recalled great games in history. I focused on my hometown teams, the Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. It was a good topic, plenty to write about, but I also hoped to persuade conservatives outraged by the kneel-downs to stay the course. To not let these pampered players taint a tried-and-true American cultural institution. I also highlighted exciting games from the then-current season ( a walk-off touchdown thrown by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers), hoping to show that despite the inappropriate protests, great things were still happening on the field.
I admit it, I didn’t want to let go. My push-back predicament worsened in 2019, […]
