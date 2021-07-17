Source: Asra Q. Nomani Twitter

The other day I highlighted the disturbing remarks of a local NAACP leader in Fairfax County, Virginia. On Thursday night, Michelle Leete stood outside the Jackson Middle School and rallied protesters in favor of Critical Race Theory (CRT) into a round of applause as she declared “Let them die” about her opponents. On Saturday morning, the Virginia PTA announced over Twitter that she’s since resigned from her position with them.

Leete resigned from her position of Vice President of Training at the Virginia PTA. She’s also the Vice President of the Fairfax NAACP and the Vice President of Communications for the Fairfax County PTA. — Virginia PTA (@VirginiaPTA) July 17, 2021 “While not speaking in her role with Virginia PTA, we do not condone the choice of words used during a public event on Thursday, July 15, 2021,” the statement read in part.

The resignation was announced the day after the Virginia PTA shared that Leete’s “statement does not reflect the values of Virginia PTA.” The Virginia PTA also noted that “We believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion. However, we also know words have power and that it is important to understand the impact of our […]