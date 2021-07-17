Gerard Soury via Getty Images A group of shark advocates are pressing for shark “attacks” to be renamed potentially in an effort to shift the conversation about negative interactions with the creatures.
As The New York Post reported , “Marine experts and advocates in Australia are urging the public to refrain from using the word ‘attack’ in reference to sharks, declaring that the majestic predatory fish has been unfairly stigmatized as a deliberate killer.”
“Instead, officials have suggested that violent run-ins with sharks be dubbed with more neutral words — such as ‘interactions,’” the outlet added.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald , this is “a move scientists say is both welcome and well overdue.”
The outlet reported:
A senior Queensland official told a Noosa shark symposium in May the state’s communications would preference “bites” over “attacks” based on social research, three scientists attending the meeting have told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Its SharkSmart website lists how to minimise risks “of a negative encounter with a shark”. In [New South Wales], the Department of Primary Industries has also gradually moved from dubbing shark-human contacts as “attacks” in its annual reports. It has worked closely with Bite Club, a […]
Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker