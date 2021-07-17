(OPINION) – “God’s Not Dead: We the People,” the fourth installment of the popular franchise, will be released this fall. The film is a reflection of recent years’ headlines regarding the threats to “freedom of speech and religious liberties as the fundamental right to educate children.” Actors in this film include David A.R. White (“God’s Not Dead”), Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Antonio Sabato. Jr (“General Hospital”), and Grammy-winning Christian artist Francesca Battistelli.
“Reverend Dave (from the other GND films) is called to defend a group of Christian homeschooling families. He finds himself taken aback by the interference of the government, and believing that their right to educate their own children is a freedom worth fighting for,” the film synopsis reads. “Reverend Dave is called to Washington, D.C., to testify in a landmark congressional hearing that will determine the future of religious freedom in our country for years to come.”
Read the whole story at endtimeheadlines.org
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker