(OPINION) – “God’s Not Dead: We the People,” the fourth installment of the popular franchise, will be released this fall. The film is a reflection of recent years’ headlines regarding the threats to “freedom of speech and religious liberties as the fundamental right to educate children.” Actors in this film include David A.R. White (“God’s Not Dead”), Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Antonio Sabato. Jr (“General Hospital”), and Grammy-winning Christian artist Francesca Battistelli.

“Reverend Dave (from the other GND films) is called to defend a group of Christian homeschooling families. He finds himself taken aback by the interference of the government, and believing that their right to educate their own children is a freedom worth fighting for,” the film synopsis reads. “Reverend Dave is called to Washington, D.C., to testify in a landmark congressional hearing that will determine the future of religious freedom in our country for years to come.”