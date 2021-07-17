The first draft for the next major update to smartphone emojis could include a “pregnant man” as well as a gender-neutral “pregnant person.”

Emojipedia announced the potential inclusion of non-female pregnant emojis as “consistent gender options for pregnancy.” Emoji 14.0 is to be finalized in September 2021. Here’s on the latest draft list https://t.co/IAahiILGA0 pic.twitter.com/1GPyHxZnWu — Emojipedia 📅 (@Emojipedia) July 15, 2021 “Pregnant Man and Pregnant Person are new, and recognize that pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people. These are additions to the existing Pregnant Woman emoji,” the outlet explained.

If approved, the draft’s changes “will mean that nearly all emojis can have default a gender neutral option, with choice to use a woman or man where relevant.”

“A few exceptions remain, which are being reviewed, as per this Unicode Emoji Subcommittee report from 2020,” they explain.

HD Editor’s Note: Why Is This News Biblically Relevant?

For those who may think that it is farfetched these emojis will be approved, take a moment to remember what emojis were introduced in 2020: A mustached man in a wedding dress, a woman in a tuxedo, a gender-neutral Santa, and the pink-and-blue transgender flag were all approved and introduced to […]