A new online marketplace has been launched, encouraging conservative merchants and consumers to find each other. The place is called Mammoth Nation.

In a world where more and more high-level institution and large corporations are going “woke” , Mammoth Nation proposes to fight back by offering discounts on goods and services offered by vetted merchants.

“In a growing environment of conservative suppression many big names on the right have called for a parallel economy to stop our hard earned dollars from being given to liberal causes,” company spokesman Drew Berquist told The Post Millennial .

Berquist said that the concept is a way to fight back against big tech and its creeping authoritarianism and pervasive cancel culture. “Also in an attempt to chip away at big tech influence, Mammoth Nation was born as the fastest grown conservative discount club and marketplace. All vendors are vetted to ensure the money spent stays in the conservative circle and at least politically neutral.”

Mammoth’s website promises you deep discounts that would make the $29 “membership wall” well worth it. Right from the start, you are greeted with the following:

“Your Mammoth Nation membership gives you access to discounts from a growing list of products and services. […]