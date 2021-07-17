The Daily Caller bylines of CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins have been scrubbed that was tied to several stories she wrote as an entertainment reporter for the conservative outlet co-founded by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, where the now-woke reporter started in the field of journalism.

According to the New York Post , when one goes to an Internet archive site such as the Wayback Machine, it’s easy to see that the journalist’s byline used to be attached to the handful of entertainment stories. The current version of the Daily Caller website contains the changes, simply listing Collins as a contributor. The Wayback Machine works by allowing users to actively archive the text of any given website at that moment in time, providing a snapshot of how it was for posterity.

As the Post indicates, the reporter’s stories seem to have not aged very well, which could be a possible motive for disassociating Collins from the Daily Caller . The stories have been described as “cringeworthy” and have titles such as: “Ice Bucket Challenge Hipsters: These Guantanamo Detainees Did It First”

“Thirteen Syrian Refugees We’d Take Immediately”

“The Internet Wonders: Are the Obama Girls’ Skirts Too Short”

The stories […]