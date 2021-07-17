A car thief picked the absolute wrong car to steal. The Mercedes-Benz that was stolen in Detroit belonged to a willful and determined young woman by the name of Bianca Chambers. When the car thief stole her car, the brave woman took matters into her own hands and tracked down the man.
Chambers’ Mercedes-Benz sedan was stolen this week, and she immediately shared her frustrating situation on social media. She soon received tips from people online about her stolen vehicle. Chambers said that she tracked down her car on three occasions over three days, but each time the police arrived too late to apprehend the criminal.
The brazen car thief even drove the stolen car in the same strip plaza where Chambers owns a boutique.
The fourth time that she tracked down her stolen Mercedes, three days after it was stolen, she wasn’t going to let the car thief escape. “At that point, I was like, ‘I’m not letting this man walk again,'” Chambers told WJBK-TV .
The suspect was inside a barbershop, and the car was parked outside in the parking lot. Chambers slashed the tires of her own vehicle so that he wouldn’t be able to flee in the car. “I […]
