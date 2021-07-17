OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion America First Legal, a group led former senior White House advisor Stephen Miller, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and a number of senior members of the Trump administration, has filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with several government agencies requesting documents relating to the Biden administration’s decision to direct social media companies to censor speech on their platforms.

The group filed requests on Friday with the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health requesting “all documents, records, and communications relating to the Biden Administration’s decision to direct big tech companies to censor speech on their platforms, abridging the First Amendment rights of the American people,” the group stated in a press release. The group noted that on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted that the White House has been working with Facebook to flag down “problematic posts” written by Americans, in what she described as “misinformation.”

“The American people have a right to know who from the government is saying what, to whom, and for what reasons,” the […]