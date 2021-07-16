Emojipedia’s latest emoji draft list, published Thursday, includes a pregnant man emoji, which may be approved in September 2021.

Because there is already a pregnant lady emoji, the additional emojis would include a "pregnant man" and "pregnant person." The new emojis "recognize that pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people," according to the Emojipedia blog. A figure wearing a crown, which Emojipedia defines as "a gender-inclusive alternative to the existing emojis for princess and prince," is another potential add. The pregnant man and pregnant person emojis were included to emoji 14.0 drafts in 2021, and if accepted, they may start appearing on devices in mid-2022. Emoji 14.0 is to be finalized in September 2021. Here's on the latest draft list https://t.co/IAahiILGA0 pic.twitter.com/1GPyHxZnWu — Emojipedia 📅 (@Emojipedia) July 15, 2021

When the possible new emoji was announced on Twitter on Wednesday, people criticised it.

Emily Zanotti, the Daily Wire’s Editorial Director, commented, “I’m really over this pregnant man bullshit.” I’m really over this pregnant man bullshit https://t.co/GT0vZxQaft — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 15, 2021 Matt Walsh of the […]