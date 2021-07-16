Earlier today the Arizona Senate held a hearing on the ongoing Maricopa County forensic audit.

The audit team announced there were 74,000 ballots that were received and included in the 2020 Election in Maricopa County than were mailed out.

Logan reported this along with other issues already identified per their work. They found 74,243 mail-in ballots with NO clear record of them ever being sent!

The audit team also announced that ballots were counted that WERE NOT on the proper paper stock and WERE NOT in proper printing alignment.

Other ballots were marked with Sharpie pens that bled through the paper.

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Arizona Senate Hearing on Maricopa County Audit Results at 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET

According to elections expert Jovan Pulitzer what was presented today was just the appetizer before the main course to come! Following the explosive hearing on Thursday Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers called on the state to recall the Biden electors and conduct a new election. Senator Rogers has seen enough! . @WendyRogersAZ Wendy Rogers Calls for Arizona Electors to be Recalled Following Maricopa County Auditors Testimonies https://t.co/II5Kq14Z1u — Media Right News (@MediaRightNews1) July 15, 2021 It […]