The Biden administration has warned immigration agents to prepare for “hundreds of thousands of migrant families and asylum claims,” according to a new report released on Friday.

“Border Patrol agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and customs officers are stretched thin trying to protect and secure our border,” an unnamed official told The Washington Free Beacon .

“Asking them to process roughly 6,000 people a week will undoubtedly strain already thin resources and increase human trafficking and drug smuggling,” the official added.

The warning comes with the Biden administration’s plan to end Title 42, a provision that allows the U.S. to turn away illegal immigrants at the nation’s southern border due to the risk of their spreading COVID-19.

The Free Beacon’s report also said the administration expects the many new illegal immigrants to become permanent residents.

“All of these people will become permanent residents. There’s no political will from the Biden administration to deport families once they’re already admitted,” the official said.“The White House knows that. The end of Title 42 will result in de facto open borders.”The plan to end Title 42 follows several other Biden administration moves reversing former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and driving the growing number of illegal immigrants […]