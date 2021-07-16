During a 2019 interview unearthed by The National Pulse , Nikole Hannah-Jones said, “If you want to see the most equal multi-racial democracy… — it’s not a democracy — the most equal multi-racial country in our hemisphere, it would be Cuba .”

According to Jones, who wrote the falsified US history, 1619 Project, Cuba’s communist revolution brought about “the end of codified racism.”

She credits socialism, which enslaves Cubans, with the elimination of oppression and racism. The National Pulse also resurrected her 2008 article in The Oregonian. In that article, she disputes the official narrative that “Cuba is poor. Cuba is communist. Cuba violates human rights and represses dissent.”

“Education is the cornerstone of the revolution,” she wrote. She praised the communist country’s education and health care systems, saying the latter, in particular, is a “world model.”

“Black Cubans especially are wary of outsiders wishing to overthrow the Castro regime. They admit the revolution has been imperfect, but it also led to the end of codified racism and brought universal education and access to jobs to black Cubans,” she argued. “Without the revolution, they wonder, where would they be?” As Cubans march in protest over oppression, many or most of whom are dark-skinned, […]