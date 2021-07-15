In a rather remarkable segment on his Fox News broadcast, news host Tucker Carlson revealed he has received evidence that U.S. military aircraft and personnel are being used by the Biden administration to transport illegal aliens around the country. WATCH: Fox News has confirmed that Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas, is being used as a distribution hub for Central American migrants who cross the border illegally. The commander of that base, Lt. Col Matthew Burrows has instructed people in his command to keep the activity secret. Tucker Carlson obtained emails from a whistleblower showing instructions from Burrows not to divulge the Air Force activity.

