A SWAT officer has been killed and another three officers injured in Texas after a standoff with a gunman on Thursday afternoon, according to reports.

Article by Mimi Nguyen Ly from our partners at The Epoch Times.

The incident involved a man reported as possibly armed shortly after 1 p.m. local time Thursday on a residential street in the West Texas town of Levelland, about 30 miles west of Lubbock.

The confrontation escalated quickly and gunfire erupted as the suspect barricaded himself inside a house and a standoff ensued. The house is located in the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland.

Sgt. Josh Bartlett, SWAT Leader for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, is dead, and two other officers are in critical condition, local outlet KCBD reported, citing the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas.

Bartlett was pronounced dead at the Covenant Medical Center in Levelland, where he was sent with life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The medical center, which is near the standoff site, placed itself into lockdown as a precautionary measure, a hospital spokesperson said, according to Newsweek.

Of the critically injured officers, one is a deputy from Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, and another one is a police officer from Levelland, reported KCBD.

Another officer from Levelland is also injured—his condition is unknown, according to the outlet.

The three were transported to the University Medical Center in Lubbock, nearly 30 miles away.

Gunfire was heard at the scene around 3:00 p.m., and later around 6:00 p.m. as the Lubbock SWAT team remained at the still-active scene at the barricaded house, the outlet reported late Thursday. People are being asked to stay away from the area.

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) issued a message of condolence in the wake of Barlett’s death.

“I ask the people of West Texas to pray for the family of Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, who was tragically killed in the line of duty today,” he wrote. “May God bless all the victims of today’s shooting, their families, and our community at this difficult time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Mimi on Twitter:

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit