The presidential election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, has yielded some shocking data.

At a state Senate hearing Thursday, Cyber Ninjas CEO and audit leader Doug Logan announced numerous irregularities in the county’s voter roll and mail-in ballot data.

When reading these findings, keep in mind that Joe Biden was deemed to have beaten Donald Trump by only 10,457 votes in the state of Arizona.

74,243 mail-in ballots were discovered with “no clear record of them ever being sent.”

“[This] could be something where documentation wasn’t done right, there was a clerical issue, there’s not proper things there,” said Logan. “But I think when we’ve got 74,000, it merits knocking on the door and validating some of this information.” Approximately 18,000 people voted in the 2020 presidential election and were removed from the rolls soon after.

“There could be a good, logical explanation for that,” said Logan. “But it seems like a large number to me to, after the election, be removed. And so getting more documentation […] seems logical, in addition [to] knocking on doors and canvassing can help validate that information.” 11,326 people voted in the 2020 presidential election who did not appear on the voter rolls on November […]