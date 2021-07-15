A woman from Maricopa County, Arizona, has been indicted for casting a ballot in her dead mother’s name in the 2020 election.

It’s almost as if all that hemming and hawing about fraudulent ballots wasn’t, actually, founded in wild, baseless conspiracy theories, isn’t it?

Scottsdale resident Tracey Kay McKee was indicted by a state grand jury for one count of illegal voting and one count of perjury for allegedly filling out an early voting ballot belonging to her mother, which prosecutors say she then signed with a forged signature and mailed in.

She has pled not guilty on both counts, according to the Arizona Mirror .

McKee’s mother, Mary Deloyht Arendt, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020, two days before early voting began in the state of Arizona. The indictment accuses McKee, a registered Republican, of submitting the fraudulent ballot to election officials at some point between Oct. 7 and election day, Nov. 3.

The Mirror noted that she is facing a maximum sentence of two years for illegal voting, which is a class five felony , and up to two and a half years for perjury — a class four felony.Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s election integrity unit investigated the case after it […]