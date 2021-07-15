Since long before the killing of George Floyd sparked a resurgence in Black Lives Matter support across America, we have consistently noted that they are not an “anti-racist” group. They are and always have been a Neo-Marxist group that uses the façade of “fighting racism” to mask their true socialist intentions.

Born from avowed and “trained Marxists,” the Black Lives Matter organization has always sought a deconstruction of the foundations of this nation. From capitalism to Judeo-Christian values to personal liberties, the targets of this group have been the things that made and keep America strong. This is why it comes as no surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention that BLM’s statement regarding the situation in Cuba is a direct attack on the United States in an attempt to divert attention from the radical Marxist ideology driving Cuba’s government. It’s the ideology that BLM embraces and that its supporters keep propped up with over three million donations in 2020 alone.

Here is their statement blaming America for Cuba’s woes. For the record, Cubans themselves have not come out blaming the United States. They have pointed the finger at the communist regime of Cuba that Black Lives Matter adores.

Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo. This cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government, is at the heart of Cuba’s current crisis. Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion.

Without that money, it is harder for Cuba to acquire medical equipment needed to develop its own COVID-19 vaccines and equipment for food production. This comes in spite of the country’s strong medical care and history of lending doctors and nurses to disasters around the world. The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination. United States leaders have tried to crush this Revolution for decades. Instead of international amity, respect, and goodwill, the U.S. government has only instigated suffering for the country’s 11 million people – of which 4 million are black and brown.

Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent, from protecting black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur, through granting her asylum, to supporting black liberation struggles in Angola, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and South Africa. Now, we look to President Biden to end the embargo, something Barack Obama called for in 2016. This embargo is a blatant human rights violation and it must come to an end.

For proof that there is still some sanity left in America, one need only to look at the reactions from Americans on both sides of the political aisle. There aren’t a lot of them saying, “Ya, America did this to the poor Cubans!”

Progressive BLM supporter Idrees Ahmad said, “As a @Blklivesmatter supporter, I can’t say how disappointed I am by this. #BLM has done so much to raise awareness about police brutality against black people in the US. Why shoot yourself in the foot by supporting police brutality against black and brown people elsewhere?”

Conservatives and moderates were unified in their condemnation of the statement and its sentiment. Here are a few of the best reactions:

Carlos Frías: “There’s so much wrong with this, such little understanding of history and humanity for a long-oppressed Cuban people, it’s no wonder there is such an ideological gap between BLM and the Cubans who were exiled and had to make a whole new life, with no history, in a new country.”

Blake Allen: “Really? The hill the official BLM group wants to claim one of an authoritarian regime who’s police/security forces have a history of extrajudicial killings/forced disappearances/torture/crushing dissent? Cuba CAN’T chose its own government because of a lack of real elections.”

Mark Hemingway: “So how much of the American establishment last year went to bat for an organization that is quite predictably defending an oppressive communist regime? Also, contra this obscene statement, the Cuban communist regime remains actively racist.”

Jason Rantz: “Hey corporations that backed BLM, I hope y’all are paying attention.”

Giancarlo Sopo: “Disgusting! Despite the Cuban dictatorship’s murdering and beating of protestors (many of them Black), BLM’s statement on Cuba….condemns the US, praises the Castro regime, and makes no mention of the atrocities being committed by the dictatorship.”

Eric Earling: “No greater example of the difference between public support for the concept “Black Lives Matter” and the official BLM organization, which is…far, far from the center of American politics.”

Greg Price: “BLM sides with communist regimes and leads a year of protests that burned down entire communities while their supporters in the media, corporate America, and the Democratic Party declared them culturally unacceptable to criticize.”

Michael Shermer: “Do BLMers have any idea how Castro treated POC who resisted tyranny & fought for their freedom? He imprisoned, tortured, & murdered them. Economic sanctions were a response to tyranny, not the cause. Invasion (Bay of Pigs) failed; nuclear annihilation was unthinkable.”

Carlos Curbelo: “Deplorable this organization has chosen to stand with the oppressive dictators who have murdered and enslaved innocent Cubans of all colors since 1959. The people responsible for ALL the death and misery in Cuba are the mostly white men who @Blklivesmatter has now embraced.”

Dan McLaughlin: “‘Cubans’ right to choose their own government’ has nothing to do with the government that is subject to the embargo. Mozambique? A Marxist government that persecuted churches, plunged the country into a civil war & made a third of the population refugees? That Mozambique?”

AGHamilton29: “Very revealing that these organizations are releasing statement openly parroting the anti-US talking points of the communist regime that the Cuban people are risking their lives protesting against.”

Mike Hahn: “Assata Shakur is a an FBI Most Wanted Terrorist and cop killer. The fact that BLM continues to support her should tell you all you need to know about this horrible organization.”

This will be viewed as a “mistake” by many on both sides of the aisle. They will claim that it was a misstep, an unforced error by an organization that has accumulated plenty of goodwill from both the community and corporate sponsors. This was be the wrong take. They knew EXACTLY what they were saying when they made the statement. They knew the reactions would be harsh, but they also know if they’re going to be able to make the shift from pretending to focus on racism to bringing their true agenda to bear, they need to make a radical statement.

This is it.

It’s terrible news for most supporters of BLM to realize that everything we’ve been saying about this America-hating, Neo-Marxist group is true. They only “fight” racism as a tool to achieve their real goals of destroying this nation.

