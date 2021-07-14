Gaslighting has become so common in the United States, particularly from Democrats and mainstream media, that the term itself is starting to lose its meaning. To say “Democrats and media are gaslighting” is like saying “Joe Biden is confused.” Both announcements can be applied to any situation at any given moment.

But the latest round of gaslighting coming from House Democrats is not only misleading. It could be devastating to the pursuit of truth as they attempt for the 500th time to not only cast doubt on the Arizona election audit’s upcoming results, but also to run cover for the massive voter fraud that allegedly flipped the state to Biden last November. They have opened up an investigation into Cyber Ninjas, the firm that is tasked with conducting the important audit.

According to The Conservative Treehouse:

The DC Swamp is launching an investigation into the Maricopa County, Arizona, election and ballot audit. This should not come as a surprise after several strategy sessions in DC between the White House, executive branch, congress and allied media have taken place.

The issue is: “how to keep the illegitimacy of the current regime from surfacing.” [pdf of letter to Arizona auditors here]

The 2020 U.S. election was filled with fraud; in order to retain that fraud extreme measures are now being taken to impede, block, halt and stop any election audit that will reveal the corrupt activity. Congress has selected the House Oversight and Reform Committee to lead the effort against Arizona. The Committee’s letter requests documents and communications related to Cyber Ninja’s audit procedures, funding sources, and related issues by July 28, 2021.

Washington, D.C. (July 14, 2021)— Today, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, sent a letter to Douglas Logan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Ninjas, requesting information on his companies’ role in the “audit” of nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, Arizona in the 2020 election. (read more).

The announcement comes a day after Joe Biden instructed all elements of the U.S. government and private sector to defend him against sunlight.

Regardless of political affiliation, every American should be concerned about a governing body that is actively trying to suppress investigations into their actions. As many have said in many different ways, if the Democrats truly believed there was not massive, widespread voter fraud that flipped the election to Biden, then they should welcome these audits as a way to calm the concerns of those of us who believe the election was stolen. Instead, they’ve gone out of their way to cover it up, stop the audits, and discredit anyone who participates in them.

Democrats are launching every possible weapon against the audits because they know with a certainty what they will reveal. Their power hinges on keeping Americans in the dark. It’s time to turn on the lights and watch the cockroaches scatter.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit