When it comes to the incessant failure of the left’s socialist national agenda, they have a list of evasions that are extensive as the day is long. Generally, they have tried and true excuses they exploit on a regular basis in much the same way that they repeat lies in hoping they will somehow become the truth.

Each is quickly trotted out at the appropriate time to somehow absolve the misery and mass murder of millions of people. The good people of Cuba became spontaneously fed up with the incessant failures in the promised Utopia that is supposed to be socialism or communism as the case may be. Anti-liberty Leftists first tried to play it off as if they were trying to say is they want more COVD vaccines!

Apparently, they mistranslated ‘libertad’ to mean vaccine or something. It never occurred to them that people living under an authoritarian socialist regime would want freedom and individual rights. Who needs that when you can get free college, right?

To set the record straight, we have this interview that makes it clear that these protests are a rejection of socialism and communism.

For Cuba, the trade embargo has always been the excuse for the abject failure of socialism

The trade embargo is an old standby excuse for explaining the abject failure of the left’s socialist national agenda, at least in the land of the Castro brothers or Castrogonia as it is known.

This was quite popular in twitterland to be sure. Anti-liberty Leftists were in a real jam as to how to spin this narrative. They are of course comrades with the authoritarians of Castrogonia, sharing the same socialist national agenda, no doubt sympathetic to their plight in having to deal with people who selfishly want their freedom.

The problem for them is that they can’t just come out and side with a police state that is assaulting pro-freedom people, beating and arresting journalists. It’s too early to claim they aren’t obviously communists or somehow ‘right-wing’ because reasons, so their only option is to blame the embargo.

Unfortunately for the anti-liberty Left, the trade embargo is only applicable to the US

Anti-liberty Leftists love to trot this out because at least for Cuba, they have a ready-made excuse for the failure of their base ideology. At least that’s what they think. In reality, the embargo only applies to the states. Not to mention the fact that socialism is supposed to be this wondrous ‘new’ thing that will solve all of our problems, so it should be able to overcome one little embargo.

Nevertheless, El American has written an extensive takedown of this tired old excuse of the authoritarian leadership of Cuba and its allies in the anti-liberty Left.

The word “blockade” alludes to the collective imagination of a poor Cuba, surrounded by American frigates that hinder any contact with the outside world, preventing it from importing food, medicines, and supplies necessary for the development of the country and guaranteeing the well-being of its population. However, the reality is far from the myth that Castroism has spread for years to justify the backwardness in which Cuba has been kept.

It is not true that there is such a thing as a trade embargo on Cuba. What exists is a trade embargo that applies only and exclusively to U.S. companies. Otherwise, Cuba is free to trade with the other 85% of the global economy, which is not the United States, and it does so.

In fact, Cuba exports its products to more than 70 countries around the world without being prevented by the United States. Its main trading partners are China, Spain, and Germany; although it also has other important partners such as Indonesia, Singapore, Cyprus, Hong Kong, and Lebanon.

But one could suppose that they won’t let the truth stand in their way. They will just parrot their Big Lies once again because they have nothing else.

The bottom Line: Cuba and Venezuela show the Left’s socialist national agenda is a failure.

There is a reason why the anti-liberty Left has to continually change its terms and labeling. There is a reason why terms thought to be positive at the time — socialism, fascism, Marxism, Communism, etc. — have fallen by the wayside and are now synonymous with oppression and mass murderer.

Each time around the same collectivist ideas are trotted out by the left as something ‘new’. Each time they are touted as the latest and greatest solutions to the world’s problems. Then each time they fail to work because they can never work.

Then the excuses come forth. It’s never the fault of an ideology that runs contrary to basic human nature, one that has to be imposed at the point of a gun and always results in mass murder.

How many times does the same experiment have to be run under all kinds of conditions and locations with the same exact results before it’s deemed to be a failure? Anti-liberty Leftists like to pretend to be ‘scientific’ and yet they don’t want to accept that their cherished socialist national agenda can never work. Cuba should be the last hurrah for the left’s base ideology. Let us hope that the world learns the lesson.

