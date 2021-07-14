Missouri soon may be allowed to protect unborn babies with Down syndrome from discrimination after the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals granted an en banc rehearing Tuesday regarding a state pro-life law.
Bloomberg Law reports the full Eighth Circuit agreed to review an appeal on its own motion Tuesday, meaning “no party to the case requested the full court to review.”
In June, a three-judge panel on the Eighth Circuit decided that the law, which prohibits discriminatory abortions on unborn babies with Down syndrome, likely would be found unconstitutional and refused to lift a lower court ruling blocking it.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in July, but, this week, the full Eighth Circuit Court agreed to rehear the case instead.
Ed Whelan, a conservative legal expert at National Review, said he was “very pleased” to hear of the judges’ decision . He pointed out that their decision also could affect a ruling that blocked a similar law in Arkansas.The news is causing panic among abortion activists.“This is BAD,” Imani Gandy, senior editor of the pro-abortion news site Rewire, […]
